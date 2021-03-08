Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,620 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $3,589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,917,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $129,386,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

