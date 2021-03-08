Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.66. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.