Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $13.67 on Monday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

