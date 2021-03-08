Benchmark (OTCMKTS:BHCCF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Benchmark (OTCMKTS:BHCCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Benchmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Shares of BHCCF opened at $0.79 on Monday. Benchmark has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.