Blair William & Co. IL Invests $213,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.10 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

