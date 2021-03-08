Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after acquiring an additional 296,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after buying an additional 368,949 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after buying an additional 229,422 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after buying an additional 378,344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

