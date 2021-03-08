Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 150.0% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 32.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLGX opened at $79.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

