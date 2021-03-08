Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.