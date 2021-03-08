ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.