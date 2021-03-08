ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $42.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.