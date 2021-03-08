ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,188 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

