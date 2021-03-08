ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

Several analysts have commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

