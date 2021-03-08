Morgan Stanley Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $59.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. 50,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.