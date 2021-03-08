Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $65.00 on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

