TrustSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.48 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00007472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $304.02 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,583,490 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

