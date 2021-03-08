Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $49.76 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

