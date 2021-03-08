Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

SRLP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $430.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

