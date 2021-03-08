NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

