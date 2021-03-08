The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Middleby traded as high as $167.50 and last traded at $167.41, with a volume of 2530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.27.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

