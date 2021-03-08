Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -265.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

