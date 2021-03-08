Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $5,802.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00067503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.