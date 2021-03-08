ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,485 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Several research firms have commented on JACK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

JACK opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $105.84.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

