ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,294,000 after purchasing an additional 90,495 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 209,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $93.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

