ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,829 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7,692.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $76.27 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

