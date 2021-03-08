ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL opened at $151.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

