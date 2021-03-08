Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Trimmed by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,767. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

