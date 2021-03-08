Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $354,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $705.49. 6,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,723. The company’s 50 day moving average is $718.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

