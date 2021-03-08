Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

