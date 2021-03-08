Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.72. 40,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.