Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.47. 44,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,479. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

