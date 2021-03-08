Bitrue Coin (BTR) Achieves Market Cap of $14.79 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and $6.37 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 152.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00799525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,521,128 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

