Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 880 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CMD stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Several analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.
Cantel Medical Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
