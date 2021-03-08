Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 880 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMD stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

