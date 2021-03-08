Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 310 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $109.47 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.