210,675 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.05 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.