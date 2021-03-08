Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported weak fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is a concern. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives bode well.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

RRGB traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $37.78. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,367. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $588.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

