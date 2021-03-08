Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $927,691.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

