Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $42.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.