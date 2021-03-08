Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.72% of CF Bankshares worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

