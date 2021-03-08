Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,138,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS opened at $102.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $113.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,127 shares of company stock worth $134,430,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

