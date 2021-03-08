Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

