Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.43 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nielsen worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

