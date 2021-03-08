Warwick Evans Buys 443,673 Shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) insider Warwick Evans purchased 443,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$452,546.46 ($323,247.47).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

