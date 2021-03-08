Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,138 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Methode Electronics worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Methode Electronics by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

