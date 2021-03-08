Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,439 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

