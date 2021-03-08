Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $51.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

