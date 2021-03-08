Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $38.12 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.