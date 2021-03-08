Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $132.00 target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

AAPL traded down $2.64 on Monday, hitting $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,717,906. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $5,209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 88,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,287,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Apple by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

