SparksPay Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $69,202.45 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007696 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,571,615 coins and its circulating supply is 9,485,569 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

