Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

CLH stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

