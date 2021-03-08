ThreeFold Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $10,496.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

